The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 506,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

CLX opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.