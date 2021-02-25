The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 506,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Clorox by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

