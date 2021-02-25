The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of The Clorox worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.99.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

