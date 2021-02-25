The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $180.83. 50,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,735. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

