The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.
CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.
NYSE:CLX traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $180.83. 50,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,735. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99.
In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
