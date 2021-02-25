The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,818 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $84,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 456,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

