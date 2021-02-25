The Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $392.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $396.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.