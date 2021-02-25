The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

