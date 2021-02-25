The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

