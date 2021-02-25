The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.35 or 0.00515016 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

