The Gap (GPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Gap to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Gap to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,422. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

