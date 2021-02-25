The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 7,186,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,422. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

