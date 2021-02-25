The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 11,448,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 5,705,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

