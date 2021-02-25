The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $59.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 218.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.