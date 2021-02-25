The Goldman Sachs Group Increases frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $64.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James raised their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,068. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after buying an additional 536,585 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

