The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $22.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 144,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.