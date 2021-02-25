The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Up 2.7%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,062,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,878,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.48.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

