The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

HCKT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 1,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.17 million, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

