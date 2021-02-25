The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

HIG stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 55,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,127. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

