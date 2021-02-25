The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 142,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

