The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 5.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 59,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,083,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.21. 250,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $275.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

