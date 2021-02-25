The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $224,716,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

