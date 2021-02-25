The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 62,923 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.