The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $279.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.