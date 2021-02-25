The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.