The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

