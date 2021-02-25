The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.957-7.957 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

