The Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Joint to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

