The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

KHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 326,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,922. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

