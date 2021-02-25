The Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.