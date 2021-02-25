The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.98. 7,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 4,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Long-Term Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.