The Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

