The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.60. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.03.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

