The Michaels Companies (MIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Michaels Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

