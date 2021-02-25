The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 2,213.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Middleby by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

