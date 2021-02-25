The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $32.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,324 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

