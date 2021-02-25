The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of The ODP worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.04). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODP. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

