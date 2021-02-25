The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 571,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The ODP has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.