The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Down to $37.55

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.55 ($0.49), but opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.47). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 37.54 ($0.49), with a volume of 100,343 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.47. The company has a market cap of £39.20 million and a PE ratio of -75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.