The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,109 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $37,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $179.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

