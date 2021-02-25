The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,916 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 6.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $126.79. 479,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

