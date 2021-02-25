The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 925,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 251,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 324,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The Progressive by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in The Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 858,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

