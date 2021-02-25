The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $216.69. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,743. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.