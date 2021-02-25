The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.83

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

