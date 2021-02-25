The SimplyBiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of The SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.45 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.46). 3,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The firm has a market cap of £182.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.70.

The SimplyBiz Group Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The SimplyBiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SimplyBiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.