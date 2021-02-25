The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 3,608 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Timken stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.91. 976,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 86,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

