The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

