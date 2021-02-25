The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

