The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

TJX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

