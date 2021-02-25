The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

TJX stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 766,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.