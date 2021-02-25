The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE TTC opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Toro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

